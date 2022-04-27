Brokerages Expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Announce $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,733.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $9,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,624 shares of company stock valued at $69,265,270 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.32. The stock had a trading volume of 70,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,465. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $83.42 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.88.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

