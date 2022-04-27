Brokerages Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 178,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,948. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $33.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,922,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after purchasing an additional 433,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 1,227.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,210,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,069 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 593,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.