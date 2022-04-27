Brokerages Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.30). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 96.66% and a negative net margin of 214.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTEM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Molecular Templates by 374.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTEM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,269. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

