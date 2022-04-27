Brokerages Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEMGet Rating) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.30). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 96.66% and a negative net margin of 214.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTEM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Molecular Templates by 374.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTEM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,269. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

Molecular Templates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.