Brokerages Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.68. Aaron’s reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $611.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 503.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 389,638 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,470,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $6,884,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 85.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 154,209 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

