Brokerages Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.39. Verizon Communications posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $6.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 440,101 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,894,678. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $204.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

