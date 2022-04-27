Brokerages Set bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT at $12.62

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.62.
BLUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About bluebird bio (Get Rating)
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
