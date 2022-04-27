Brokerages Set bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT at $12.62

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.62.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. 82,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,809. The firm has a market cap of $267.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.