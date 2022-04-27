Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) PT at $19.00

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. 86,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,766. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 111.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in CNX Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 247,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,717 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.