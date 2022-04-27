Brokerages Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) PT at $135.11

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE:DKS traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.97. 981,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

