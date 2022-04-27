Brokerages Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Price Target at $83.89

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE EHC traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.93.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 16.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after buying an additional 26,985 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $1,056,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,098,000 after acquiring an additional 186,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $431,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

