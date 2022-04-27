Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Price Target at £150.31

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £150.31 ($191.57).

Several brokerages recently commented on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £159.90 ($203.80) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($197.55) to £138 ($175.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($197.55) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a £150 ($191.18) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of FLTR traded down GBX 120 ($1.53) on Friday, reaching GBX 7,922 ($100.97). 478,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,455. The firm has a market cap of £13.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,600 ($96.86) and a 12 month high of £162.75 ($207.43). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,027.62 and its 200-day moving average price is £108.43.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

