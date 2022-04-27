Brokerages Set freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) PT at €24.63

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.52 ($26.37).

FNTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.57) target price on freenet in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($29.46) target price on freenet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) price objective on freenet in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €25.87 ($27.82) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.61. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.46) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($35.40).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

