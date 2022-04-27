Brokerages Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Target Price at $11.57

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KPTI. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543 over the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

KPTI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,948. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $508.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.32.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

