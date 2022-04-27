Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) PT at $268.98

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.16.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 315 ($4.01) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 240 ($3.06) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NatWest Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. 2,013,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,219. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.30. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.199 dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in NatWest Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

