Brokerages Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) PT at $56.31

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.31.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 442.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTON traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.64. 7,252,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,474,445. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.