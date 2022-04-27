Brokerages Set The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Target Price at $70.75

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.67.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.48. 6,374,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,918,296. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

