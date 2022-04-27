Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.75% from the company’s previous close.
BAM has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.
Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92.
In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 191,545 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 241,044 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
