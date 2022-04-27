Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of BRO traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 109,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,736. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average is $66.79. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.