Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE HOM.U traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.46. 30,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,397. The firm has a market capitalization of C$608.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.96 and a 52-week high of C$22.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOM.U. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.11.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

