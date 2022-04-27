Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 23,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,897,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

BMBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,898,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,904,000 after purchasing an additional 247,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 594,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,863,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

