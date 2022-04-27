Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 23,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,897,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.
BMBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.83.
In related news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,898,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,904,000 after purchasing an additional 247,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 594,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,863,000.
Bumble Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMBL)
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
