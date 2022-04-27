Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Shares of CADE opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $34.24.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $173,967,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,115 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $57,578,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

