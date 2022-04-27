Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $151.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.17 and its 200-day moving average is $163.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total transaction of $6,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 652,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,956,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock worth $31,402,794. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.77.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

