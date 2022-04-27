Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) to report sales of $312.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $276.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $274.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 596.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

CVGW stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.50. 89,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.63 million, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $80.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

