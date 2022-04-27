Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $174 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.77 million.Calix also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Calix from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.91.

Get Calix alerts:

NYSE CALX traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 36,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,065. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88. Calix has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Calix by 30.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calix (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.