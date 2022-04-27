Callisto Network Price Hits $0.0061 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $19.05 million and $49,414.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.07 or 0.07366380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00079621 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

