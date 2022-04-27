Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLMT. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

NASDAQ:CLMT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. 190,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,857. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

