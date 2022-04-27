Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Gap Down to $85.69

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.69, but opened at $83.60. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $83.60, with a volume of 10 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CATC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $586.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.88.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

