Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.61%.

CCBG stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $437.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

