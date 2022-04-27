Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.18 and a 200-day moving average of $147.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $122.43 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.05.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

