Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CPLP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $279.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

