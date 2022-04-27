Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on CPLP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of CPLP stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $279.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Capital Product Partners (Get Rating)
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.
