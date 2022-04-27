Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 9,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 522,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

CARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $535.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $25,416.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,235 shares of company stock valued at $130,108. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 64.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $246,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 51,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 41.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 18,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 35,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

