Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.88

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,991,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,030 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,155,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 555,306 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 950,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 898,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

