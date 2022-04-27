Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $806.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

