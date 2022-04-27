Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.575-1.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.Celestica also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.60-1.75 EPS.

CLS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 455,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities set a $12.50 target price on Celestica and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,972,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 445,852 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 71,231 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

