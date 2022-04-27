Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Centene by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,391 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Centene by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,299,000 after purchasing an additional 714,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.42. 48,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,749. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.41.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

