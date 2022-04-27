Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Centerspace from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Centerspace stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.57. 1,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,625. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.76, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -679.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 3.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 5.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

