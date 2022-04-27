Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 111,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,736,825 shares.The stock last traded at $8.16 and had previously closed at $8.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBR. StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 1,565,662 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 349,374 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 431,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 284,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter worth $1,705,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter worth $1,247,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

