Central Garden & Pet (CENT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY21 guidance at $3.10 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CENT stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

