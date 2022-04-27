Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.33.

Several research firms recently commented on CPYYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 120 ($1.53) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 90 ($1.15) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.93. 3,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,277. Centrica has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

