Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $95.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:CDAY traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.01. 18,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,710. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $48,992.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $900,537. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 125.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 31,159 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

