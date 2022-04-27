CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives $3.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CESDF shares. National Bank Financial lowered CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

CESDF traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 25,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.49%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

