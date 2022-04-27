CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Stock Price Down 5.4%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.59. 1,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 233,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter.
CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, real estate, healthcare, and biotech.
