ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Issues Earnings Results

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. ChampionX updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 3.00. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Piper Sandler raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.
