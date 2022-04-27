ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Issues Earnings Results

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. ChampionX updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 3.00. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,615,000 after acquiring an additional 179,749 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ChampionX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 946,759 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Piper Sandler raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

ChampionX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

