Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.42.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of GTLS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.85. 3,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 105.89 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.82. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

