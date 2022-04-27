Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Gap Up to $36.30

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.30, but opened at $38.00. Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 4,117 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on CHEF. CL King boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.98 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.02.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.
Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEF)
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
