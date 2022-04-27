Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Gap Up to $36.30

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.30, but opened at $38.00. Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 4,117 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHEF. CL King boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.98 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.02.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $558.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.70 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

