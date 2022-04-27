Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues Earnings Results

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share.

Chemed stock traded up $11.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $493.24. 876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $487.99 and a 200 day moving average of $485.29. Chemed has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Chemed alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,537 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,901,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Chemed by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Chemed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Chemed by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Chemed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

About Chemed (Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.