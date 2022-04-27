Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Up 460.0% in April

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CADMF remained flat at $$0.14 on Wednesday. Chemesis International has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.
About Chemesis International (Get Rating)
