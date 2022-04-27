Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Up 460.0% in April

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADMF remained flat at $$0.14 on Wednesday. Chemesis International has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

