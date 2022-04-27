China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of China Feihe stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,631. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. China Feihe has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Get China Feihe alerts:

China Feihe Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, including raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, adult goat milk powder, and soybean powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.