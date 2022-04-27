Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.66 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $49.29 on Wednesday, reaching $1,487.50. 20,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,547. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,525.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1,616.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,379,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,124,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,947.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

