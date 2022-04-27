Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Update

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CJEWY stock remained flat at $$15.82 during trading on Wednesday. 528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,991. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $23.47.

CJEWY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

