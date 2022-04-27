Chubb (NYSE:CB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $8.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.22. The company had a trading volume of 57,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,413. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.34. The stock has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,224.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

